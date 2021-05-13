Man Taken Into Custody After Leading Police on Pursuit in Sylmar

A man was taken into custody after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen car in Sylmar Monday night.

Police began pursuing the car on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the San Fernando Valley after discovering it was stolen.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The man driving the car eventually exited the Foothill Freeway in Sylmar and led police on a pursuit on surface streets.

The car briefly slowed, and two female passengers got out and ran away.

It was not immediately known if they were taken into custody.

Police ended the pursuit and tracked the man as he continued driving at high speeds on surface streets.

The man eventually drove into a cul-de-sac, exited the car and ran away in the area of Polk Street and Ranch Crest Lane.

He attempted to climb up an embankment that led into the yards of some residences, but police caught up with him and took him into custody.