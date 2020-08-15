Driver Leads Reckless, High-Speed Pursuit in Orange County

A driver was arrested Saturday night after leading a chase in Orange County.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the pursuit at 10:50 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit from Anaheim police. While on the freeway, the driver of a white SUV was going at speeds of over 100 mph.

The driver blew through red lights, drove against traffic and weaved through vehicles while on the freeway in Costa Mesa.

Then the SUV got on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim at around 11:15 p.m., while units stayed right on its tail.

At around 11:25 p.m., the driver suddenly stopped while on the freeway and pulled over. When he exited the vehicle with his hands in the air, he did not appear to follow officer instructions and as they drew closer, began to motion with his arms.

Officers were able to handcuff him and take him into custody.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.