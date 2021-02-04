Driver Accused of Leaving Pomona Traffic Stop Arrested in Fatal Crash

A driver who allegedly fled from police during a traffic stop in Pomona and crashed into another vehicle, killing the driver, was in custody Thursday and facing a possible murder charge, authorities said.

Eli Richard Machado Lopez, 22, of Pomona was booked on suspicion of murder following the crash, which occurred about 4 p.m. Wednesday near San Antonio Avenue and Philadelphia Street, said Aly Mejia of the Pomona Police Department.

Rolando Pinto-Mendez, 26, of Pomona died at the scene, according to the coroner's office.

According to Mejia, an officer attempted to pull over the suspect for a vehicle code violation at San Antonio Avenue and Ninth Street, and the driver failed to stop. The officer pursued the driver briefly with the patrol car's police lights on before the suspect crashed into the other vehicle, Mejia said.

It was not immediately clear whether Lopez has an attorney.