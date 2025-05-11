Driver rams into San Bernardino flower stand

An investigation is underway after a driver plowed into a flower stand in San Bernardino and took off.

The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 2700 block of North Waterman Avenue. Surveillance footage from the scene showed a car slam into a flower booth on the sidewalk and multiple people ducking out of the way.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A portion of the stand was knocked down, damaging some of the goods that were on sale for Mother’s Day. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

A motive for the crash is not known.