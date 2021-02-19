Driver Shot by Costa Mesa Police After Allegedly Driving Toward Officers

A driver was shot by Costa Mesa police Friday while allegedly driving toward officers, and after striking one of his companions with the car.

Police approached a parked car with three occupants about 10:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Coast Drive, Costa Mesa police Lt. Bryan Wadkins

said.

A male and female passenger got out and were detained, but as police tried to coax the driver out, he reversed the vehicle and struck both passengers, then drove toward officers, who opened fire, Wadkins said.

The driver was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a bullet wound, and one of the passengers struck by the car was also taken to an area hospital, Wadkins said. It was not immediately clear how badly they were hurt, he added.



The other passenger escaped injury, Wadkins said.

It was not immediately known why the officers approached them, Wadkins said.

Orange County District Attorney's investigators are on scene to review the shooting, which is routine in officer-involved uses of force.