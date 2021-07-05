A driver who led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase from Pasadena to downtown Los Angeles was shot after ramming a patrol car.

The pursuit began just before 11 p.m. Sunday when the driver failed to yield when officers attempted to stop him for speeding in Pasadena, according to the CHP.

It started on or near the 210 Freeway and ended downtown in the 800 block of Commercial Street, where the driver turned his vehicle around and rammed the CHP car. Officers opened fire, wounding the driver on the dead-end street, CHP Officer Chris Baldonado told reporters at the scene.

The officers rendered aid to the wounded driver and he was taken to a hospital by paramedics, Baldonado said.