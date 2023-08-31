Mercedes Benz driver shot and wounded in South LA area

A driver was shot and wounded Thursday morning in a South Los Angeles neighborhood.

The shooting was reported at about 9 a.m. as the victim was driving a Mercedes Benz near 51st Street and Normandie Avenue in Vermont Square, police said.

The wounded man drove to a nearby fire station for help. He was hospitalized, but details about his condition were not immediatley available.

What appeared to be several bullet holes could be seen in the driver's side and rear windows of the black Mercedes Benz sedan

A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.