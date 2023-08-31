South LA

Mercedes Benz driver shot and wounded in South LA area

Bullet holes could be seen in the driver's side and rear windows of the black Mercedes Benz sedan

By Jonathan Lloyd

Someone opened fire on a Mercedes Benz sedan Thursday Aug. 31, 2023 in the South LA area, police say.
NBCLA

A driver was shot and wounded Thursday morning in a South Los Angeles neighborhood.

The shooting was reported at about 9 a.m. as the victim was driving a Mercedes Benz near 51st Street and Normandie Avenue in Vermont Square, police said.

The wounded man drove to a nearby fire station for help. He was hospitalized, but details about his condition were not immediatley available.

What appeared to be several bullet holes could be seen in the driver's side and rear windows of the black Mercedes Benz sedan

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

South LA
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us