Driver slams into multiple cars in Montebello

Residents in a Montebello neighborhood woke up to see several parked cars in the area destroyed after a driver slammed into them.

The California Highway Patrol says three people were taken to the hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known. In the car responsible for the crash or if they were inside one of the cars that was hit.

The CHP is also investigating the incident as a hit-and-run crash where they say one person was taken into custody after they got away from the scene of the crash.

It is not yet clear what kind of charges that person may be facing.

At least two cars were left completely destroyed and others left with extensive damage.

The CHP said at least four cars were involved in the investigation.