Driver in white pickup truck slams into El Monte pet store

Surveillance video caught the exact moment a pickup truck slammed into a pet store in El Monte.

“This is very tragic, but at the same time we know that it was an accident,” co-owner Mabel Flores said. “The person that caused it was here. They stayed here throughout the whole time just making sure that everybody was okay”

All the pets and employees at Wes' Pets and Feeds escaped unhurt.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the store located on the 4400 block of Peck Road.

A driver was apparently trying to put the truck in reverse, but stepped on the wrong pedal.

“We definitely feel that the community is here with us, and that they’re going to help us get back to business as soon as possible,” Flores said.

The owners say that the store will be closed indefinitely but they are grateful for their community stepping up to help and support them.