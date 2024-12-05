El Monte

Driver in white pickup truck slams into El Monte pet store

A driver was apparently trying to put the truck in reverse, but stepped on the wrong pedal.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Surveillance video caught the exact moment a pickup truck slammed into a pet store in El Monte.

“This is very tragic, but at the same time we know that it was an accident,” co-owner Mabel Flores said. “The person that caused it was here. They stayed here throughout the whole time just making sure that everybody was okay”

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

All the pets and employees at Wes' Pets and Feeds escaped unhurt.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the store located on the 4400 block of Peck Road.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

A driver was apparently trying to put the truck in reverse, but stepped on the wrong pedal.

“We definitely feel that the community is here with us, and that they’re going to help us get back to business as soon as possible,” Flores said.

The owners say that the store will be closed indefinitely but they are grateful for their community stepping up to help and support them.

This article tagged under:

El Monte
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us