Driver slams into multiple parked cars in Sherman Oaks

Authorities are investigating two similar incidents where a driver slammed into parked cars in Sherman Oaks and South Los Angeles on Friday.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to South Los Angeles where a driver suspected of DUI crashed into parked cars.

The crash occurred at around 2:20 a.m. near 51st and Main streets.

Police found the driver and after a short pursuit, the driver crashed into another car. The driver was then detained and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

In Sherman Oaks, another driver crashed into multiple parked cars on Coldwater Canyon.

The incident happened at around 2:20 a.m. but it was not clear if the driver was under the influence.

Both crashes are still being investigated.