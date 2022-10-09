Griffith Park

Driver Sought After Man Killed by Hit-and-Run Vehicle in Griffith Park

Police are looking for a driver who fatally struck a man in the Griffith Park area, possibly during an argument.

By City News Service

The search is continuing for the driver who struck and killed a man in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles, possibly during an argument.

The crash was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Fern Dell Drive, according to Los Angeles Police Officer J. Chaves.

"A dispute occurred prior to the accident happening," according to LAPD Det. Daniel Ramirez.

Police said the man was walking on Fern Dell Drive near a parking lot close to the trails leading to the Griffith Observatory when he was struck by the vehicle.

The individual was described as a woman in her 40s driving a Lexus who fled immediately after the crash, Chaves said.

Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

