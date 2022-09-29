Driver Sought in Hit-and-Run That Left Grandmother, Child Injured

Police in the City of Industry in the San Gabriel Valley are looking for a driver who hit a grandma and her granddaughter and took off.

Both the grandma and granddaughter survived with only minor injuries.

Surveillance video shows the scary scene Wednesday afternoon.

At around 1:30 p.m., a grandma and granddaughter got off the bus and walked toward the intersection at South Azusa Avenue and Gemini Street.

As they were crossing the street in the crosswalk, a driver speeding down Azusa Avenue hit them, throwing them into the air and seconds later that driver took off.

“He didn’t have no remorse. No remorse at all,” Fabian Barajas, whose camera captured the hit and run, said. “He hit his emergency brake, I’m thinking he hit his emergency brake, that’s what made the car slide at a 90 degree angle and hit grandma and granddaughter.”

“I kind of put two and two together and it appears the person had to be on his phone or wasn’t even paying attention when he was driving,” Barajas said.

Sheriff’s Deputies are now searching for what they believe is a 1998 to 2002 4-door Silver Honda Accord.

This afternoon, detectives were in the area trying to get more video, talking with neighbors, and anyone who may have witnessed it.

Though it was a traumatic moment for many, Barajas is just happy both grandma and granddaughter survived.

“If they got minor injuries I’m thankful because it was pretty bad, especially being grandma. It’ll be hard to come back from it, ya know? The little girl I felt bad for her because there’s no need to go through it. People just need to be more concerned out there,” Barajas said.

Anyone with pictures or videos of the hit and run or any information that may help investigators is asked to get in touch with the LA County Sheriff’s Office.