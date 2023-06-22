Driver tops 100 mph during chase in LA County

A driver at times exceeded 100 mph before seemingly vanishing during a chase through Los Angeles County Thursday night.

The driver of the Jaguar, whom police said was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, was clocked at least once at 121 mph on the 10 Freeway.

The driver seemingly ditched the car under an overpass in South Los Angeles, with the vehicle slowly rolling down a street, bumping into the back of a van, and continuing through an intersection.

A police officer stopped the car, but it was not immediately clear whether the driver was arrested.