Driver's dog stolen at scene of SUV crash in Westmont

The driver of an SUV crashed into a house in the Westmont area of Los Angeles and someone reportedly stole the driver's dog while the driver and a passenger were taken to a hospital, authorities said Monday.

The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 11:27 p.m. Sunday at West 110th Street and Normandie Avenue.

A news videographer at the scene said the front of the house sustained enough damage to need boarding up. He also said the driver claimed his French Bulldog was stolen during the commotion by someone who appeared to be filming at the crash scene.

The conditions of the driver and passenger were not available.