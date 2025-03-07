severe weather

Drivers stranded after snow storm on Highway 18

About 18 cars were left behind in the snow, the CHP said.

By Karma Dickerson

NBC Universal, Inc.

The California Highway Patrol said they received several cars from drivers who got stuck in the snow on Highway 18 Thursday night. 

Some drivers had no option other than to abandon their cars on the road after they got stuck in the snow at around 4 p.m. on Thursday. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Several cars were seen stranded along the highway, covered in snow, and were still there Friday morning.

The CHP estimates that about 18 cars were left behind. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials were at the scene helping to ensure that drivers had the correct tires or chains and were equipped to head up the mountain. 

The conditions had calmed down Friday morning but there was still very low visibility in the early hours of the day. 

A winter storm warning was in effect for some mountain communities. As much as a foot of snow could fall above 6,000 feet, and up to 15 inches above 7,000 feet. Around 6 inches are expected as low as 3,500 feet. Winds could also gust up to 50 mph.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Hollywood Walk of Fame 22 mins ago

Christina Ricci honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Business 1 hour ago

There's a new Costco opening this weekend in Southern California

A less-severe winter weather advisory was in effect for other areas.

This article tagged under:

severe weatherweather
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us