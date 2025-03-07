Drivers stranded after snow storm on Highway 18

The California Highway Patrol said they received several cars from drivers who got stuck in the snow on Highway 18 Thursday night.

Some drivers had no option other than to abandon their cars on the road after they got stuck in the snow at around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Several cars were seen stranded along the highway, covered in snow, and were still there Friday morning.

The CHP estimates that about 18 cars were left behind.

Officials were at the scene helping to ensure that drivers had the correct tires or chains and were equipped to head up the mountain.

The conditions had calmed down Friday morning but there was still very low visibility in the early hours of the day.

A winter storm warning was in effect for some mountain communities. As much as a foot of snow could fall above 6,000 feet, and up to 15 inches above 7,000 feet. Around 6 inches are expected as low as 3,500 feet. Winds could also gust up to 50 mph.

A less-severe winter weather advisory was in effect for other areas.