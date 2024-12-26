Heat-detecting drone helps find missing 78-year-old man in Malibu

A 78-year-old man with dementia who had been missing for about three hours was found within minutes after authorities launched a drone equipped with heat-detecting technology over Malibu.

The man disappeared Monday afternoon with temperatures dipping into the 40s when he checked the mail. Family members started the search, but found no signs of him until authorities deployed a five-pound drone with infrared technology that can detect heat.

The drone’s camera showed the man, depicted with a bright red heat signature, curled up on the ground.

“It’s an amazing tool,” said Deputy David Katz. “This man was actually down and unable to move. Unable to signal to anyone, and unable to answer anyone because of the dementia.

“The infrared technology literally shows up like a highway cone. Bright orange or red appearance on the monitor.”

The man, still holding a TV remote control, appeared to be cold and shivering when search-and-rescue team members arrived, Katz said.

“I’m extremely happy we were able to find him,” said Deputy Oscar Peraza. “Glad he is home for Christmas now.”