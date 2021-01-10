Dana Point

Drone Video Captures Whale Calf on First Migration Near Dana Point

By Shahan Ahmed

Nature provided a welcome sight in Orange County Sunday, as a whale mother and its tiny calf migrated from Alaska to Baja California, Mexico.

Drone video provided by Captain Dave's Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari, which said the annual whale migration is a 12,000-mile round trip journey, captured the calf making its first migration alongside mama near Dana Point.

Calves are about 15 feet long when they're born and gain about 50 pounds per day feeding on their mothers' milk, according to Captain Dave's, while adult gray whales average between 40 and 50 feet in length and weight 30 to 40 tons.

