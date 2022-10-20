Drop, Cover and Hold on! Practice Quake Drill on International ShakeOut Day

Expecting the “big one” is a way of life in Southern California.

Since a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Ridgecrest in the Mojave Desert, many Southland residents wonder whether their neighborhood will be at the epicenter of the next quake.

Every third Thursday of October, millions of people around the world participate in International ShakeOut Day exercises. This year, the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region hosted the Great ShakeOut drill at Santa Monica College to share life-saving tips.

Experts say it's important that people jump to action as soon as they feel the ground and furniture rattling, according to experts.

“The moment shaking starts – a few seconds later -- it’s going to get very powerful,” says Lance Webster of Earthquake Country Alliance Southern California. "You’ll get thrown against the wall or a table. You’ll break a wrist or get a concussion. You’ll be useless.”

Webster also says “drop, cover and hold on” is more than the slogan for the ShakeOut event: taking cover can save many lives under emergency situations.

“Dropping is so important. When you get down, you can’t be thrown down. If it’s possible to get under cover, it’ll protect you from falling objects.”

Visit shakeout.org to learn more about what you, your family or coworkers can do to be safe when an earthquake hits.