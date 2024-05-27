Encino

Person found dead in Encino pool

A preliminary investigation showed the body may have been there for an unknown but extended amount of time.

By Helen Jeong

A person was found dead in the pool of a residence in Encino Monday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it received a call at around 2:38 p.m. about a body in the pool on Haskell Avenue near Saticoy Street.

The deceased person’s gender and age was not revealed.

While the cause of death was not confirmed, the drowning incident comes as the the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said drownings are on the rise across the country following decades of decline. Over 4,500 people died due to drowning each year from 2020 to 2022, 500 more than in 2019.

