Man Dead, Brother Arrested in Temple City Stabbing

A man was stabbed to death in Temple City and his brother — who also suffered multiple stab wounds in an apparent family dispute — is in custody Tuesday as the suspect in the slaying, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 10:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Fiesta Avenue, according to Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The dead man, who was stabbed multiple times, was transported to a hospital but died there of his injuries, Artega said.

The suspect also received multiple stab wounds and was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

"It looks like it may have been a family dispute," Arteaga told City News Service.

The identities of the men were not immediately released, nor was any other information.

Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 900-222-8477.