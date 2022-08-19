Ducks' Bills Severed in Vicious Attacks at Orange County Park

Authorities are asking for help in finding the person who severed the bills of two ducks who were euthanized due to their injuries.

The first mallard duck was brought to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center on July 31 and another was brought in on Saturday. Both were found in Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley.

Brutal Abuse to Mallards at Mile Square Park -- two Mallards were brought to the WWCC with dramatic & heart wrenching injuries. They were still alive with severed bills & suffering from starvation. The attached pictures tell their sad story. They both lost their lives. pic.twitter.com/A40xMjts18 — WildlifeCareCenter (@WWCCOC) August 19, 2022

They were alive, but starving because they could not eat, said Debbie McGuire, the care center's executive director.

"The graphic pictures attached tell each duck’s sad story and reveal the unfortunate reality that there are some in our community capable of horrific acts," the agency said in a statement. "We are asking the public for any information that may lead to the person(s) who is doing this atrocious act."

A duck's bill is its food finding tool, whether they're searching on land or in water. Mallards use their distinctive bills to forage for grains, seeds, insects, small fish and whatever fits down their throats, and then manipulate that food in their mouths.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Orange County Animal Control are investigating, McGuire said.

If anyone sees a duck being attacked in the park they are encouraged to call 911. Anyone who has information helpful to investigators was asked to call CalTip at 888-334-2258. If an injured bird is found call animal care at 714-935-6848.

In April, four ducks were shot and killed at Costa Mesa's TeWinkle Park. The ducks were shot multiple times.