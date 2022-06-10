porter ranch

Father Driving Car Carrying Family of Five Arrested in DUI Crash That Killed Wife

The driver's 31-year-old wife was killed in the crash that left the man and the couple's three children hospitalized.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was killed when a car carrying a family of five returning from a graduation party crashed on a freeway in the northwest San Fernando Valley.

The driver, identified by authorities as the woman's husband, was arrested on suspcion of DUI, the Caifornia Highway Patrol said.

The CHP responded just before midnight to the westbound 118 Freeway and Reseda Boulevard, where officers found several cars had been in a collision.

The couple was returning from a graduation party with their three children -- ages 7 and 12, and a baby -- when their Lexus sedan smashed into an embankment. That crash caused a second collision involving at least three other vehicles.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The woman died at the scene. The father and children were pulled from the burning vehicle by SWAT officers who happened to be in the area.

They were hospitalized. Details about their conditions were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

porter ranchDUI
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us