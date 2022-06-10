Father Driving Car Carrying Family of Five Arrested in DUI Crash That Killed Wife

A woman was killed when a car carrying a family of five returning from a graduation party crashed on a freeway in the northwest San Fernando Valley.

The driver, identified by authorities as the woman's husband, was arrested on suspcion of DUI, the Caifornia Highway Patrol said.

The CHP responded just before midnight to the westbound 118 Freeway and Reseda Boulevard, where officers found several cars had been in a collision.

The couple was returning from a graduation party with their three children -- ages 7 and 12, and a baby -- when their Lexus sedan smashed into an embankment. That crash caused a second collision involving at least three other vehicles.

The woman died at the scene. The father and children were pulled from the burning vehicle by SWAT officers who happened to be in the area.

They were hospitalized. Details about their conditions were not immediately available.