DUI Hit-and-Run Crash in Fullerton Kills Pedestrian, Closes Road

A hit-and-run crash in Fullerton early Thursday morning killed a pedestrian and closed the eastbound lanes of Orangethorpe Avenue during police investigation. A 24-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the crash.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers arrived at Harbor Boulevard and Orangethorpe Avenue, where a male victim had been seriously injured by a collision, according to Fullerton Police Department spokesperson Corporal Billy Phu.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Information about the victim will be released by the Orange County Coroner's Office at a later time, police said in a statement.

Shortly afterwards at 4:12 a.m., officers found a white Ford sedan with major collision damage near the scene of the accident, Fullerton police said. The driver of the car, 24-year-old Katya Gladys Garcia-Ayala of Tustin, was detained and questioned by police in the investigation.

Garcia-Ayala was arrested for felony hit and run and driving under the influence, after a Drug Recognition Expert conducted a DUI investigation.

Both sides of Orangethorpe Avenue were closed shortly after the crash. Westbound lanes reopened later in the morning.