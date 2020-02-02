DUI Patrols Planned Before and After Super Bowl

Riverside County sheriff's deputies and officers from municipal law enforcement agencies and the California Highway Patrol will conduct saturation patrols Sunday to nab suspected drunken or drug-impaired motorists in connection with Super Bowl LIV.

The California Highway Patrol will have what Commissioner Warren Stanley called a full team of officers statewide ready to intercept dangerous drivers. In addition to stopping impaired drivers, they will also be watching for seat belt usage, speeding and distracted driving, Stanley said.

"Driving impaired is completely preventable," Stanley said. "Lives are on the line. Not only are innocent people at risk, impaired drivers stand to lose money, their freedom, their license, and their vehicle."

Three people died in alcohol-involved collisions in California on Super Bowl Sunday in 2019. Another 140 people were injured, according to preliminary CHP data. The CHP made 187 DUI arrests that day.

The Automobile Club of Southern California estimates that a first- offense misdemeanor DUI conviction in California can cost more than $21,000 in fines, penalties, restitution, legal fees and increased insurance costs, and that cost is more than $22,000 if the person convicted is underage.

"Just one alcoholic drink impairs a driver's judgment, concentration, and ability to interpret situations, signs and signals as well as slows down reaction time," said Anita Lorz Villagrana, the Automobile Club of Southern California's Traffic Safety and Community Programs Manager.

"Marijuana use can also inhibit concentration, slow reaction times and cloud judgment. If you've used marijuana don't drive and if you plan to drive don't use marijuana."

The Automobile Club of Southern California suggests Super Bowl party hosts:

Ask all guests to designate a sober driver in advance;

Keep phone numbers for sober ride services handy;

Take car keys from partygoers as they arrive and don't let them

drive impaired;

drive impaired; Serve food and non-alcoholic drinks and water;

Serve protein-rich and starchy foods to slow alcohol absorption.

Do not serve alcohol or cannabis to anyone under age 21 because it

is illegal;

is illegal; Stop serving alcohol in the third quarter and serve coffee and dessert instead;

Allow guests to stay overnight, if possible; and

Thank designated drivers with a small gift



The Automobile Club of Southern California suggests party guests or

patrons watching the Super Bowl at restaurants and bars: