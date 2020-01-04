DUI Suspect Arrested in South LA Hit-and-Run that Hurt 2 Children

A suspected drunken driver was in custody this morning after police said he struck two boys, aged 2 and 4, playing in a front yard in South Los Angeles, then left the scene.

Officers were called to a home near the intersection of 48th Place and Ascot Avenue at 3:10 p.m. Friday and found the pickup in the home's front yard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver, described as a man in his 40s, was later arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said.

The boys were taken to a hospital, both with what appeared to be minor injuries, police said.

Detectives later learned the same vehicle had been involved in a crash a few blocks away.

The suspect's name was not released.