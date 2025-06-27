‘Dukes of Hazzard' star Rick Hurst dead at 79

Originally appeared on E! Online.

The "Dukes of Hazzard" community is in mourning.

Rick Hurst, who played Deputy Cletus Hogg on the iconic CBS series for five seasons, died Thursday in Los Angeles, his ex-wife Candace Kaniecki confirmed to TMZ. He was 79.

Kaniecki, who Hurst was married to from 1969 until 1979, told the outlet that his passing was "unexpected" and that his cause of death remains "unclear."

Hurst's "Dukes of Hazzard" costar Ben Jones also confirmed his death with a heartfelt tribute shared by the show's museum, Cooter Place, where he had been scheduled to appear July 3.

"It doesn't seem right that Rick Hurst passed away this afternoon," Jones wrote. "When something so unexpected happens, it is 'harder to process,' as the current expression goes."

"I have known Rick for over 45 years and there wasn't a minute of that time that he didn't leave me smiling or laughing," he added. "Sure he was a professional comedian, but mostly he just had a heart as big as Texas. He was a fine actor, a splendid comic, and a wonderfully supportive colleague."

The actor went on to explain that "everything clicked" when Hurst joined "Dukes" in 1979.

"He fit right in and never stopped making people smile until this afternoon," Jones wrote. "And since the Dukes is still playing all over the planet, he will continue to make us laugh!"

After playing Depute Hogg on the show until 1985, Hurst — who is survived by two sons Ryan Hurst, an actor who appeared on "Sons of Anarchy" throughout its run, and Collin Hurst — reprised his role in two "Dukes" TV films in 1997 and 2000. Other projects included "The Bob Newhart Show," "Happy Days," "Little House on the Prairie" and his on-screen debut, "The Doris Day Show."

Hurst — married to Katherine Shelley Weir from 1981 to 1991 — was also remembered by the official Dukes of Hazzard fan page.

"With heavy hearts, we say goodbye to Rick Hurst, the beloved actor who brought warmth, humor, and unforgettable charm to the role of Deputy Cletus Hogg on The Dukes of Hazzard," the post began. "Rick passed away today, leaving behind a legacy that stretches far beyond Hazzard County."

"To fans, he was more than a character — he was family," it went on. "His gentle smile, impeccable comedic timing, and kind-hearted spirit made every scene brighter. Off-screen, Rick was known for his generosity, humility, and love for connecting with fans at events across the country. Whether it was a reunion special or a meet-and-greet at Cooter’s, he never stopped sharing his joy with the people who adored him."

The fan page concluded, "Rick’s passing is a profound loss, but his memory will forever ride shotgun in the hearts of those who grew up watching him, laughing with him, and loving him. Rest easy, Rick. You made the world a little lighter."