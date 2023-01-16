Watch: Man Repeatedly Rams Dump Truck Into Westmont Home

Three cars and at least two homes were damaged Sunday when a man in a dump truck went on a rampage in a South Los Angeles neighborhood

Video from the scene near 107th Street and Normandie Avenue showed the man repeatedly ram the dump truck into the home of a woman who neighbors described as his estranged wife. Neighbors told NBCLA the man was upset over the couple's divorce.

The destructive series of events unfolded Sunday afternoon when the man showed up at the house about 10 miles south of downtown Los Angeles in a car and attempted to enter the garage at the home he shared with his estranged wife, neighbors said. The man rammed the garage door several times with the car, neighbors said.

The chaos was only just beginning.

The man in his 60s returned behind the wheel of the dump truck, crashed through a metal gate in front of the property and slammed into an exterior wall of the bedroom. He also crashed into his estranged wife's car, at least two cars owned by neighbors and a house next door, witnesses said.

Authorities said the dump truck appears to be part of man's business or a business that employs him.

The man left the scene. No arrests were reported Monday night.

The LASD said Monday that multiple reports were filed in the case, but authorities declined to provide further information, other than to say it was an ongoing investigation.