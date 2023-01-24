A 60-year-old man sought was arrested Monday in connection with a destructive rampage in a dump truck that damaged cars and at least two homes in a South Los Angeles neighborhood.

Ronald Lee Dunn was arrested Monday afternoon to Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies in Lennox and being held on $100,000 bond. City News Service reported that Dunn turned himself in to authorities.

An initial court date was scheduled for Wednesday. It was not immediately clear whether Dunn has an attorney.

Three cars and at least two homes were damaged Jan. 15 when Dunn, behind the wheel of a dump truck, allegedly crashed into cars and at least two houses in Westmont.

Video from the scene near 107th Street and Normandie Avenue showed the dump truck repeatedly ram into the home of a woman who neighbors described as Dunn's estranged wife. Neighbors who watched in disbelief told NBCLA the man was upset over the couple's divorce.

The destructive series of events unfolded earlier that afternoon when the man showed up at the house about 10 miles south of downtown Los Angeles in a car. The driver rammed the garage door several times with the car, neighbors said.

Neighbors said the man returned about five minutes later behind the wheel of the dump truck, crashed through a metal gate in front of the property and slammed into an exterior wall of the bedroom. Dunn's estranged wife's car, at least two cars owned by neighbors and a house next door also were damaged.

Authorities said the dump truck appears to be part of Dunn's business or a business that employs him.

Dunn was identified as a suspect in a notification released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department after he left the scene in a car.