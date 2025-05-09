Dump truck slams into famed Whisky a Go Go in West Hollywood

A dump truck crashed into the famed Whisky a Go Go music club on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood Friday afternoon.

The accident was reported around 1:45 p.m. on the 8900 block of Sunset Avenue.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

NewsChopper4 images showed a power line may have been struck, along with other vehicles that seemed to be parked in the rear of the club.

The band, Boy Hits Car, was scheduled to perform tonight at Whisky a Go Go, but due to the incident, the band's management team, Liquid Music Group.LLC announced tonight's show will now be at the Roxy.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Boy Hits Car is excited to perform tonight and although saddened by today’s unfortunate event, they look forward to seeing everyone at The Roxy".

The cause is under investigation. No injuries were reported.