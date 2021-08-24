Dump Truck Veers Off Freeway Into Anaheim Apartment Building

A dump truck careened off a ramp to the Orange (57) Freeway into an apartment building in Anaheim on Tuesday. At least two people were transported to the hospital with injuries, according to the Anaheim Fire Department, and one person died.

The truck crashed just before 12:40 p.m. on the southbound freeway at Lincoln Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. It collided with another vehicle, going through the intersection before colliding with a second and third car, the CHP said Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the truck survived, but authorities did not provide details about their condition. The person who died in the crash was inside the second apartment complex, according to the CHP.

Aerial footage showed damage where the truck continued through a carport, one of the apartment buildings and then finally to a second building, coming out the other side into shrubbery outside the buildings.

The CHP did not comment on whether high speed played a role in the crash, and authorities were still going through two additional apartment complexes as of 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, to see if all occupants were accounted for.

The southbound 57 Lincoln on and off ramps were closed to traffic until further notice as of 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.