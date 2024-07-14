Dustin May has season-ending esophagus surgery as Dodgers rotation takes another hit

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Dustin May had esophagus surgery and won't return this season, another setback for him and the team’s banged-up pitching staff.

May needed the procedure to repair a tear after he experienced discomfort following a dinner earlier in the week, the Dodgers confirmed Sunday.

Los Angeles has a short-handed rotation without injured pitchers Clayton Kershaw, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Walker Buehler.

The 26-year-old May was previously on pace to at least potentially return from a second elbow surgery he had nearly a year ago after he was 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA in nine starts. His 2021 season ended after two months following his first elbow surgery.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

May is 12-9 with a 3.10 ERA in 46 games, including 34 starts, over five seasons with the NL West-leading Dodgers, who were hoping he would bolster their staff later this season.

Kershaw moved closer to coming back Saturday in a rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City. The three-time Cy Young winner threw three scoreless innings, giving up only one walk and striking out five in a 38-pitch outing.