More than 200 firefighters battled a blaze in the Eagle Rock area that forced evacuations Sunday.The smoke plume was so large it could be seen from Dodger Stadium.Though it had only burned 25 acres, mandatory evacuation orders were in place on Glenoaks Boulevard from Mount Carmel Drive to Bywood Drive, including all streets in between, the Glendale Police Department said.An evacuation shelter was set up at the Civic Auditorium at 1401 North Verdugo Rd.