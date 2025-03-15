Big Bear

One of Jackie and Shadow's eaglets has died, Friends of Big Bear Valley confirms

It’s unclear which eaglet died since all were close in size.

By Karla Rendon

Jackie and Shadow's surviving two eaglets, as seen on Friday, March 14, 2025.
Friends of Big Bear Valley

Following speculation of its wellbeing after its disappearance, one of Jackie and Shadow’s eaglets has died, Friends of Big Bear Valley confirmed Saturday.

“We are sad to say that one of Jackie and Shadow’s chicks did not make it through the severe winter storm that brought over 2 feet of snow to the area,” the nonprofit said in a statement to NBC4.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

According to Friends of Big Bear Valley, the eaglet’s passing happened some time after all three chicks were seen eating at about 6 p.m. Thursday. It’s unclear which eaglet died since all were close in size.

“Our view is still partially obstructed by the melting snow berm in the nest so we do not know the entirety of the situation yet,” the organization said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The eagle family made waves online after its three eggs hatched this season. The first eaglet hatched on March 3, followed by a second one the next day. The third one hatched sometime around March 6-7.

“Our hope is that seeing Jackie and Shadow persevere and work to move forward, brings some comfort and peace,” Friends of Big Bear Valley said in its statement. “Their story is beautiful and it continues to unfold.”

“We are just observers and cannot predict what will happen next. We are reminded again that nature is wild and unscripted,” the organization continued. “It also has the power to unite our hearts. We are thinking about our Jackie and Shadow and our eagle family at this time.”

This article tagged under:

Big Bear
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us