Join the Earth Hour movement by giving the Earth back an hour by turning off lights and doing something different than the normal everyday activities.

Everyone is encouraged to do something positive during the hour that will help the planet.

Earth Hour is an event organized by the World Wildlife Fund. This event is held once a year to support and celebrate Earth. This movement first started as a lights out event in Sydney, Australia in 2007. The event later became worldwide and has engaged many communities from different countries. As of right now, over 410,349 people from different countries are pledging to this movement.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This event is held towards the end of March each year. However, the World Wildlife Fund still hosts events throughout the year.

This year the event will take place from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

There are many environmental issues that are not being addressed and the World Wildlife Fund wants to bring awareness with this event. They want to educate and remind everyone of how fragile earth can be and the impacts it has when environmental issues are ignored.

Their goal is to unite people to work together in building and protecting Earth by tackling environmental issues. Some might say that one person isn't enough to make a difference, but according to the organization, the movement is enough to spark a change and bring awareness.

This event is recognized worldwide and many countries will be joining the movement.

Santa Monica’s Pacific Park will be one of the participants to join other cities/countries in going dark to give back to Earth. They will be turning off the lights of the Wheel Ferris wheel except for the wheel rim safety lightning.

The Ferris wheel first debuted in May 1996, with the opening of the Pacific Park, and became the world’s first solar-powered Ferris wheel in November 1998.

According to a press release, Nathan Smithson, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Pacific Park is excited to once again participate in this important event.

"We have been a staunch supporter of Earth Hour since the beginning and believe in its messaging and initiative on sustainability, climate and environmental awareness throughout the world," Smithson said.

Anyone can attend this event, but for those who can’t, Pacific Park will be hosting this live on their website. Anyone can participate in this movement even from the comfort of their home. To show their support and be part of the movement they must switch off their lights, at least non-essential lights, and do something positive for Earth.

The World Wildlife Fund has also put together a list on what people can do during this movement. Here are some of the activities they suggested:

Listen to a podcast

Attend an Earth Hour event (if possible)

Read articles about nature or climate change

Check out a local park and enjoy the beauties of nature

Watch educational videos about earth

The movement hopes to bring awareness to the urgent need for action to protect the Earth. For more information visit their website.