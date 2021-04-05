Earthquakes

Early Morning Magnitude-4.0 Earthquake Shakes Southern California

The magnitude-4.0 earthquake reported just before 5 a.m. was one of at least three in southwest Los Angeles County that produced shaking early Monday.

A magnitude-4.0 earthquake centered in Lennox.
A magnitude-4.0 earthquake rattled parts of Southern California early Monday.

The quake was centered in the Lennox area. It followed earthquakes of magnitude 3.3 and 2.5 in the same part of southwest Los Angeles County.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones noted the quakes' depths.

"Very deep at 20 km, so everyone is at least 20 km away," Jones tweeted. "Would have been felt by most people awake in LA. Movement was thrust, probably not on any mapped fault."

Shaking from the magnitude-4.0 earthquake was reported in the South Bay, parts of the San Fernando Valley, and other areas of Los Angeles and Orange counties.

There were no reports of damage.

