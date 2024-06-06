Orange County

Preliminary magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattles Newport Beach, aftershock follows

Residents of Long Beach, East Los Angeles, Garden Grove and Westminster reported feeling the temblor.

By Karla Rendon

A preliminary magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattled part of Newport Beach on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake was reported at 4:52 p.m. just over a mile northeast of Newport Beach, the agency reported. It struck at a depth of 7 miles. An aftershock of magnitude 3.4 occurred at 5:04 p.m. nearly 2 miles northeast of Newport Beach.

Residents of Long Beach, East Los Angeles, Garden Grove and Westminster reported to USGS that they felt the temblor. No injuries or structural damage was reported in connection with the earthquake.

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyEarthquakes
