A 4.6-magnitude earthquake shook the Ensenada, Mexico, area Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was sizable enough that it registered on the NBC4 seismograph.

Photo credit: KNBC-TV

Nearly 100 people said they felt it on the USGS site, with most responses coming from the San Diego area.

The quake was originally categorized as a 4.4, but was later upgraded to a 4.6.

Refresh for updates.