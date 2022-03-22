Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday in southwestern San Bernardino County.

The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep.

There are no reports of damage or injuries.

Shaking was reported in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, La Verne, Rialto, Glendora, Orange, Fullerton, Anaheim and elsewhere.

About 25 miles to the northwest, another early morning earthquake rattled the mountain community of Alpine Village. The magnitude 3.3 earthquake was recorded at about 5 a.m. at a depth of 7.4 miles.

The earthquake was 18.4 miles southwest of La Quinta, 19.4 miles south southwest of Palm Desert and 19.7 miles south southwest of Rancho Mirage.

No damage or injuries were reported.