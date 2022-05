A magnitude-3.5 earthquake was reported early Friday near Aguanga in Riverside County.

The quake at about 6:30 a.m. was 6.8 miles south of Aguanga and 19.7 miles east southeast of Temecula. It was about one mile deep.

Shaking was reported in Aguanga, Valley Center, Escondido, Temecula, Murrieta, Hemet, Palm Springs and other locations.