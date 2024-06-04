East Hollywood

Armed men tie up 6 people in East Hollywood home invasion robbery

No injuries were reported in the early morning armed robbery.

By Annette Arreola and Jonathan Lloyd

Six people were tied up during an armed home invasion robbery Tuesday in East Hollywood.

Victims told authorities that five masked men with rifles and handguns entered the home in the 400 block fo North Heliotrope Drive before dawn. They tied up people inside the home and left with purses, bags and other items.

Police responded to the residence at about 4 a.m. No arrests were reported early Tuesday.

One woman inside the home escaped during the crime.

"I heard one of my friends scream," she said. "I saw someone standing there, and we realized it was not one of us, so we were being robbed. We escaped throught the window."

The victims had just arrived in Los Angeles on a trip from Minnesota, they said.

No injuries were reported.

