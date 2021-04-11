East LA College to Offer Pfizer Vaccines to Local Residents Without Appointments Monday

An East Los Angeles clinic will offer nearly 1,000 first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to local residents without appointments on Monday, April 12.

The Center for Family Health & Education will dispense the walk-in shots from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday at East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez in Monterey Park, according to the clinic's Cesar Landeros.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The event is focused "in an area where the vaccination disparities continue to affect minorities," Landeros said. "We are aware of the several obstacles that prevent these communities from accessing the vaccine."

In the meantime, it was announced over the weekend that residents aged 16 and over will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as early as Tuesday at city-run sites in Los Angeles.