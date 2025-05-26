East Los Angeles

East LA shooting leaves man dead, woman injured

The early morning shooting forced street closures in the area.

By Helen Jeong

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigated a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours on Monday in the East Los Angeles area.

The shooting was reported at around at 2:30 a.m. on S. Woods Avenue near E. 3rd Street.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

The pair was taken to a local hospital, where the male victim, 51, was pronounced dead. The female victim, 41, was in stable condition, according to the sheriff's department.

The cause of the shooting was unclear.

