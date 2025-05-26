East LA shooting leaves man dead, woman injured

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigated a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours on Monday in the East Los Angeles area.

The shooting was reported at around at 2:30 a.m. on S. Woods Avenue near E. 3rd Street.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

The pair was taken to a local hospital, where the male victim, 51, was pronounced dead. The female victim, 41, was in stable condition, according to the sheriff's department.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The cause of the shooting was unclear.