How to hop into safety for the Easter holiday

It’s Easter Sunday, and while those who observe the holiday are celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, they’re also enjoying festivities that include candies, egg hunts and photo ops with the Easter bunny.

While the family-fun festivities will be celebrated, parents and guardians will want to be mindful to ensure their little ones are safe as they have fun. Chief Sam DiGiovanna of the Verdugo Fire Academy shared some helpful tips to ensure families can celebrate safely.

Beginning with the traditional Easter basket, it’s important to be mindful of choking hazards that could pose a danger to children. When purchasing a basket or while assembling one, purchase age-appropriate toys and snacks that minimize the risk of choking. Additionally, be mindful of the décor that goes in the basket.

“That fake grass is not digestible, even to rabbits, so be careful with it as children think everything is edible in an Eater basket,” DiGiovanna said.

When it comes to egg hunts, place the colorful treasures in safe areas for children.

“Don’t place them in kitchen drawers with sharp objects or in pet bowls or in nothing on or below glass tabletops,” DiGiovanna said. “And with outdoor hunting, avoid rocks … or holes in the yards. You never know what critters could be hiding in there.”

And with all the commotion and movement from the egg hunt, it’s important to look after younger children, especially.

“Be careful with kids,” DiGiovanna warned. “They’re going to be excited, they’re not going to be paying much attention. They can easily wander into the street. Keep an eye on them and whatever you do, never leave them unattended. Set up a perimeter so that they don’t go out into the street.”