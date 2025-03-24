Wildfires

Eaton Fire areas has new concerns: dirty pools and mosquitoes

A pool with standing water can breed more than 3 million mosquitoes within a month, a health official said.

By Lolita Lopez and Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

Increasing temperatures is creating a new concern for those who live in the Eaton Fire area: Mosquitoes finding breeding grounds in dirty pools.

As some 1,300 pools affected by the Eaton Fire have been identified as possible places for mosquitoes to breed, the San Gabriel Mosquito and Vector Control said it’s getting ahead of the situation while also providing help to homeowners.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Steve Schklair’s home in Altadena is still standing, but because a smaller home on the property fell into his pool, he can’t do anything about the standing murky water.

“Our pool is worse than most because we were dead in the middle of the fire zone, as opposed to a lot of people who just picked up a few ashes in their pool,” Schklair said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The homeowner said he’s waiting for insurance to approve clearing out the debris and water from the pool. 

“Until that debris is removed, there's just no point to it because that's going to make another huge mess,” he said.

Health Mar 20

Sneezing season: As spring allergies worsen, here's how you can get through it

West Hollywood Jul 12, 2024

Why West Hollywood neighbors say a construction site is breeding ground for mosquitoes 

Since many pools were left behind and unmaintained with full water, the vector control district said it’s working to treat the pools before weather gets hotter.

Even a small amount of water, for example, in a 16-ounce water bottle, can breed a hundred mosquitoes, Anais Medina Diaz from the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District said.

“For a pool, we’re looking at 3 million mosquitoes or more within a month.”

As debris clearing continues, health officials can treat pools with a temporary pesticide that controls mosquitoes for 90 days in their aquatic stage called larvicide.

While Schklair is on a long list of homeowners hoping to get their pools cleaned out, he’s planning to call local authorities so they can treat his pool.

“If there’s a mosquito within a one-mile range, it’ll find me,” he said. 

Vector Control can go onto properties to treat pools as part of a public health risk, but officials want to hear from property owners to make sure their concerns are addressed. The San Gabriel Mosquito and Vector Control can be reached here.

This article tagged under:

WildfiresCalifornia WildfiresAltadena
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us