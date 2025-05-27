Altadena and Pasadena residents who lost their homes to the Eaton Fire said Tuesday that they are still struggling to secure long-term housing, calling on the Federal Emergency Management Agency to launch a direct leasing program in the wildfire-ravaged neighborhood.

It's been nearly five months since the Eaton Fire destroyed over 9,000 properties, including some 6,000 homes while damaging more than 1,000 houses.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Under a direct leasing program, FEMA would work directly with properties and management companies in Los Angeles County, removing hurdles for wildfire victims looking for housing.

As a group of community representatives highlighted some anecdotal challenges and struggles in getting housing, they asked their congressmember to step in to nudge FEMA.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“I will soon send a letter, urging FEMA to explore every available disaster housing assistance program for fire survivors, including the direct housing assistance program that could offer statewide housing directly to survivors without going through landlords,” said. Rep. Judy Chu (D) in a news conference Tuesday.

Chu also highlighted the need for a federal leasing program for the Eaton Fire victims largely due to the condition of Los Angeles’ housing market.

“Many Survivors are unable to find affordable housing options close by,” Chu said following a roundtable discussion with the victims, who lamented over LA County’s pre-existing housing crisis and the competitive housing market.

Another issue that the victims are experiencing is a gap in data: While grassroots organizations said they are hearing from people that they find long-term housing options, FEMA had different information.

“FEMA data and CAL OES data says that there's (housing) availability, but we know that it's not accessible,” one community member.

What victims also find is that housing vacancy does not necessarily mean housing availability because of the financial high bars.

“We’re not getting approved because they didn't have three times the monthly rent and income, because they didn't have 750 credit scores,” another community representative said.

It’s not clear whether Eaton Fire victims’ inability to find temporary or long-term housing is related to a lawsuit California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed against the Trump Administration, alleging the federal government is stalling in providing FEMA funding for wildfire victims.