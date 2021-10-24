A 100-pound dog named CharlieMurphy has been found and happily reunited with his owner after the pooch was stolen inside a car in Echo Park, police said Monday.

The 3-year-old male Argentinian Mastiff was inside the family car when the victim was making a food delivery Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Police said the driver left the orange 2010 Honda Fit unlocked with the keys in the ignition while making the quick food run in the 1300 block of Douglas Street.

The thief stole the car with the family dog in the back seat. It was not immediately clear whether the thieves realized the dog was int he car.

LAPD officers later found the car, but no CharlieMurphy.

At some point, the dog was apparently released or escaped from the car and left in the street by the thieves. As his owner was distributing ‘Lost Dog’ flyers in the Echo Park area, she received a phone call from a man who had found the white 100-pound dog with a distinctive black patch on his eye.

They planned to meet at a nearby liquor store, but the reunion was delayed by a few minutes.

"The guy called back to say that the dog won’t budge. So he gave me their address which was very close and we were reunited," the owner told NBCLA in a Facebook message. "Dogo Argentine’s are notoriously loyal and he was waiting in the area he last saw the car."