Echo Park

Watch: Dog Owner Reunited With 100-Pound Mastiff Named CharlieMurphy, Stolen in Car

The 3-year-old male Argentinian Mastiff was inside the family car when the victim was making a food delivery Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

By Heather Navarro

mastiff dog
LAPD

A 100-pound dog named CharlieMurphy has been found and happily reunited with his owner after the pooch was stolen inside a car in Echo Park, police said Monday.

The 3-year-old male Argentinian Mastiff was inside the family car when the victim was making a food delivery Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Police said the driver left the orange 2010 Honda Fit unlocked with the keys in the ignition while making the quick food run in the 1300 block of Douglas Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The thief stole the car with the family dog in the back seat. It was not immediately clear whether the thieves realized the dog was int he car.

LAPD officers later found the car, but no CharlieMurphy.

At some point, the dog was apparently released or escaped from the car and left in the street by the thieves. As his owner was distributing ‘Lost Dog’ flyers in the Echo Park area, she received a phone call from a man who had found the white 100-pound dog with a distinctive black patch on his eye. 

They planned to meet at a nearby liquor store, but the reunion was delayed by a few minutes.

"The guy called back to say that the dog won’t budge. So he gave me their address which was very close and we were reunited," the owner told NBCLA in a Facebook message. "Dogo Argentine’s are notoriously loyal and he was waiting in the area he last saw the car."

storm Oct 24

Drought-Stricken California Pounded by Massive Storm

James Michael Tyler Oct 24

James Michael Tyler, Actor Who Played Gunther on ‘Friends,' Dies at 59

WILL POULTER Oct 24

Fans Can't Get Over Will Poulter's Transformation as He Prepares for Marvel Role

This article tagged under:

Echo ParkDogstolen dog
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us