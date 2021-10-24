Dog Owner Pleads for Safe Return of 100-Pound Mastiff Named Charlie-Murphy Stolen in Car

The search is on for a 100-pound dog named Charlie-Murphy after the pooch was stolen inside a car in Echo Park, police said Sunday.

The 3-year-old male Argentinian Mastiff was inside the family car when the victim was making a food delivery Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Police said the driver left the orange 2010 Honda Fit unlocked with the keys in the ignition while making the quick food run in the 1300 block of Douglas St.

The thief stole the car with the family dog inside.

LAPD officers found the car later, but no Charlie.

The car was found in the area of Silent Era Drive and Duane Street.

The 100-pound pup is white with a distinctive black patch on his eye.

His owners are offering a reward for his safe return.