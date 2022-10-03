Ed Sheeran Unveils North American Leg of “Mathematics” Tour

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced on Monday that he will be preforming at stadiums in North America for his "Mathematics" tour.

Sheeran will be kicking off his stadium tour on May 6 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas with the closing show on Sept. 23 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The "Mathematics" Tour will be Sheeran's first time preforming in North America since touring his album "Divide" back in 2018.

Special guests for the tour include Grammy winning recording artist Khalid, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns and Maisie Peters.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Proving his popularity, Ed Sheeran's "Divide" tour holds the record for the highest grossing tour of all time at $737.9 million.

According to Billboard, Sheeran will be making special appearances on "The Late Show" and "Good Morning America" on Oct. 13 and 14 to promote the North American leg of his "Mathematics" tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. PST through Ticketmaster.