Eddie Van Halen Dies at Age 65 After Cancer Battle, Son Says

Guitarist and Van Halen co-founder Eddie Van Halen has died at age 65 after a battle with throat cancer, his son announced Tuesday.

In a tweet, his son Wolfgang said his father died Tuesday morning.

“He was the best father I could ever ask for,” he tweeted. “Every moment I’ve shared with him on handoff stage was a gift.”

Van Halen formed the band Van Halen in the early 1970s with his brother Alex. By the mid-1980s, they have become one of the biggest names in hard rock with hits like “Panama” and “Jump.”

Eddie Van Halen was born in the Netherlands and moved to California with his family in the 1960s. They collaborated with vocalist David Lee Roth in the early 1970s and bassist Michael Anthony to form the superstar band that got its break in Los Angeles’ club scene.