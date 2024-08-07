The Edgehill Fire, which burned at least 50 acres in San Bernardino, was human-caused, fire officials said while they continued to investigate whether it was accidental or intentional.

After an evacuation order was lifted for people who live in the area, some returned to their homes Tuesday, finding their properties damaged and charred by the fast-moving fire.

The Hernandez family are many of the wildfire survivors trying to grip with their new reality.

“There is nothing left,” Justine Hernandez said. “We left to work, said bye to our dogs, came back, and it’s like a bomb went off.”

The Hernandez family, who bought their home during the pandemic, said they are distraught over the loss of the property as well as their beloved family members.

“My most heartbreaking part of this, it’s our dogs. That’s the hardest part,” Erika Hernandez said.

Firefighters Tuesday tried to put out hot spots along Vista Drive where five single-family homes were destroyed as well as one outbuilding, according to fire officials.

Another family on Vista Drive lost their home along with several dogs, a turtle and turkeys, as their neighbors hopelessly watched the flames engulf the property.

“My heart breaks for our neighbors with kids. I am lucky but it’s not a good feeling,” the neighbor said.